You Can Sous Vide A Frozen Steak, But There's A Catch

Sous vide can be the secret to getting a restaurant-quality cook out of any protein, even a frozen steak — with one catch. Hervé Malivert, director of culinary affairs at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus, explained that successfully cooking a frozen steak sous vide largely depends on its air exposure, or lack thereof.

The sous vide method cooks food in a vacuum sealed plastic bag, which is then immersed in water heated to a precise and constant temperature. "You can technically cook frozen steak sous vide, but if the steak was not vacuum sealed before freezing, you will not be able to extract all the air from the steak to do a proper vacuum," Malivert revealed.

Vacuum sealing can squeeze more air out of a fresh, malleable steak than it can with one that's already frozen solid. Malivert further explained that any air that was frozen inside the steak could upend the quality of your final product. "The air trapped inside the bag will cause it to float, which will result in uneven temperatures and cooking," he noted.

