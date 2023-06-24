Turn That Leftover Crab Dip Into A Delicious Pasta Bake
While cheese dip reigns most popular at a party, in the northeast, crab dip is the Maryland classic. It combines extreme cheesiness with wonderful lumps of crab meat, creating a creamy, moreish spread that layers luxuriously atop crunchy chips. Unfortunately, any leftover dip lurks at the back of the fridge, looking much less appetizing as time proceeds. Let's put that remaining crab dip to good use and transform it into a delicious pasta bake.
That's right: Your crab dip's life does not end once the party is over. Consider how divine crab mac and cheese or seafood chowder is; the cheese and fishy elements are an iconic flavor pairing. Now imagine how your crab dip mirrors many of these flavor profiles and ingredients. It all makes perfectly logical sense. Embrace a zero-waste vision and make the most of your leftovers — starting with using your crab dip leftovers to bake up a delightful pasta dish!
The addition your pasta bake has been needing
To make this flavorful bake, bring your leftover crab dip to room temperature (chilled cream cheese will take longer to melt). While you wait, you can cook the pasta and start making a thin béchamel sauce. Béchamel sauce is usually made with milk, flour, and butter, with the addition of grated cheese at the end. Since your crab dip will likely have some cream and cheddar cheese already inside, you want to add the crab dip to your sauce before any extra cheese. You do not want to overpower the crabby notes.
You can then add your crab dip once the béchamel thickens. This will give you an idea of how much extra cheese you'll need. It's always adjustable! Once it has reached that smooth, thick béchamel consistency, you can pour your pasta in, stir, and transfer everything into an oven dish. Now top with your favorite crunchy topping (breadcrumbs, crackers, Doritos) and bake until bubbling and crispy. The result? A dish that's slightly distinct from the leftover dip but equally as comforting and delicious. Similar to when constructing crab cakes, you want to use lump crab meat as soon as possible. The same applies to your crab dip: The longer you leave your dip in the refrigerator, the less flavor it will have.
Farewell to the leftover dip graveyard
Leftover crab dip has many paths, and pasta bake is just one. If you're looking for a faster way to use that crab dip, you could always spread it into quesadillas. This is an equally cheese-heavy idea, but who's complaining? Just grab some tortillas, shredded cheese, and a little hot sauce. Layer between two tortillas and toast until melted. If you want to enhance that seafood flavor, then get inventive and add some extra shrimp into the mix, it's delicious, easy, and creamy.
Another appetizing way to use your leftover crab dip is to create a crab rangoon variation. Crab rangoon is an American-Chinese fusion, where crab meat and cream cheese are folded into wonton wrappers and deep fried. Surprise! Your leftover crab dip is reminiscent of these flavors, too, so why not grab some dumpling papers and create a delightful snack? Instead of leaving your leftover dip to fall glum in the refrigerator, use it to make a mind-blowing pasta bake — or fishy quesadilla, or mouthwatering rangoon.