Turn That Leftover Crab Dip Into A Delicious Pasta Bake

To make this flavorful bake, bring your leftover crab dip to room temperature (chilled cream cheese will take longer to melt). While you wait, you can cook the pasta and start making a thin béchamel sauce. Béchamel sauce is usually made with milk, flour, and butter, with the addition of grated cheese at the end. Since your crab dip will likely have some cream and cheddar cheese already inside, you want to add the crab dip to your sauce before any extra cheese. You do not want to overpower the crabby notes.

You can then add your crab dip once the béchamel thickens. This will give you an idea of how much extra cheese you'll need. It's always adjustable! Once it has reached that smooth, thick béchamel consistency, you can pour your pasta in, stir, and transfer everything into an oven dish. Now top with your favorite crunchy topping (breadcrumbs, crackers, Doritos) and bake until bubbling and crispy. The result? A dish that's slightly distinct from the leftover dip but equally as comforting and delicious. Similar to when constructing crab cakes, you want to use lump crab meat as soon as possible. The same applies to your crab dip: The longer you leave your dip in the refrigerator, the less flavor it will have.