5 Major Butter Recalls That Swept Across The US

Butter's versatility as an ingredient, topping, and cooking fat makes it an essential part of most kitchens. Its deliciously creamy consistency made "butter" a byword for anything similarly rich and smooth, including texturally similar non-dairy food products like peanut butter. But as with other foods, any sign of industrial contamination is cause for serious concern and potential recalls.

Any type of food recall is a highly disruptive process, but recalls on pantry staples like butter can linger in people's memories. Traditional dairy butter has faced several such recalls, including an ongoing recall of Cabot Creamy butter, a 2022 listeria recall of Wegman's finishing butter, and a 20+-year-old Land O'Lakes recall that covered nearly half of the country.

Other butters have a history of massive recalls, such as a 2012 nut butter recall that expanded to include the manufacturer's entire product line. Ten years later, another peanut butter recall hit not just one leading brand but other companies' products that contained the offending peanut butter.