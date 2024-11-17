13 Peanut Butter Recalls That Everyone Should Know About

How safe is that jar of peanut butter sitting in your pantry? Chances are that it's pretty darn safe indeed — The vast majority of Americans eat peanut butter regularly, and cases of food poisoning or harm associated with the spread are thankfully few and far between. That's not to say that they're nonexistent, though. Peanut butter, the snack food with some truly bizarre origins, can be contaminated during its production process. When the producers who made it or the retailers who sold it found out that their products aren't up to scratch, they can be sent down the rabbit hole of a recall to prevent further harm.

The causes of peanut butter recalls are pretty standard, but that doesn't mean that they're any less serious. Salmonella contamination can be a particular problem, and in the past has led to some massive recalls of the spread and associated products, with a few going down in history as being some of the most dangerous ever. Other times, peanut butter can be contaminated with foreign materials like metal shavings, which we'd assume you don't want spread into your peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Once you have a look at these recalls, you'll definitely pay more attention next time you grab your jar out the cupboard.