This Is The Absolute Best Prepared Frozen Fish You Can Find At Costco

Costco is a great place to pick up all kinds of frozen items, including fish. The bulk discount retailer offers a slate of prepared frozen fish products, with a big range of quality between them. Daily Meal tasted and ranked eight Costco frozen prepared seafoods from worst to best, based on taste and texture. The winner charged ahead thanks in part to a unique crust.

Sea Cuisine tortilla-crusted tilapia was our top pick for prepared fish from Costco's freezer aisle. As its name suggests, these crispy filets are ingeniously crusted with corn tortilla chips. Seasoned with chipotle pepper and garlic, the fish gave off a satisfying sweet-savory aroma while cooking in an air fryer. Frozen battered fish is one of the best kinds of food for air frying because the heat convection develops a crispy crust with a perfection that's hard to get outside a deep fryer.

Once cooked, the crust on this tilapia was wonderfully crisp and savory, with distinct notes of spice and lemon that elevated the fish. Inside was a nicely flaked tilapia filet, mild and gently sweet — and sustainably farmed, as shown by its ASC certification.

