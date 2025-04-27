This Is The Absolute Best Prepared Frozen Fish You Can Find At Costco
Costco is a great place to pick up all kinds of frozen items, including fish. The bulk discount retailer offers a slate of prepared frozen fish products, with a big range of quality between them. Daily Meal tasted and ranked eight Costco frozen prepared seafoods from worst to best, based on taste and texture. The winner charged ahead thanks in part to a unique crust.
Sea Cuisine tortilla-crusted tilapia was our top pick for prepared fish from Costco's freezer aisle. As its name suggests, these crispy filets are ingeniously crusted with corn tortilla chips. Seasoned with chipotle pepper and garlic, the fish gave off a satisfying sweet-savory aroma while cooking in an air fryer. Frozen battered fish is one of the best kinds of food for air frying because the heat convection develops a crispy crust with a perfection that's hard to get outside a deep fryer.
Once cooked, the crust on this tilapia was wonderfully crisp and savory, with distinct notes of spice and lemon that elevated the fish. Inside was a nicely flaked tilapia filet, mild and gently sweet — and sustainably farmed, as shown by its ASC certification.
Why Sea Cuisine tortilla crusted tilapia beats the competition
Fans online of Sea Cuisine tortilla-crusted tilapia are vocal about their love for this fish. On Reddit, one regular customer commented that they "buy those almost every time I go to Costco. I probably could eat it every day for the rest of my life and not get tired of it." Another Reddit user concurred that it's "one of the best breaded frozen [fish] in the club, make a big taco with lettuce and lime juice or citrus heavy hot sauce." Crispy tilapia would make this easy fish taco recipe even easier.
It can even be popular with children — another Reddit user commented that "this is a staple in my house. My kids demand it at least once a week!" It has been touted online that Costco is one of the better places to buy fish, and the quality of Sea Cuisine tortilla-crusted tilapia proves that this includes some frozen kinds as well.