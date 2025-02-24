You Couldn't Pay Us To Try This Aldi Brand Pasta Again

Pasta is a pantry staple in many homes, serving as a relatively quick and easy meal. Plus, it's highly versatile, allowing you to make everything from simple spaghetti and meatballs to fancier dishes like a garlicky shrimp scampi.

While you can use any store-bought pasta you like to make these meals, low-priced supermarket giant Aldi has plenty of options to pick from. The catch is that not every package you select will be the same quality. Plus, with options ranging from fresh, refrigerated pasta to the classic packets of dried noodles, it can be tough to know which to choose.

To help take the guesswork out of your grocery run, Daily Meal taste-tested 25 different types of Aldi store-bought pasta to find out which was the best and which was not worth your money. We based our ranking on the cooking consistency, texture, and flavor to give you a well-rounded feel for what each pasta meal brings to the table. Unfortunately, Simply Nature Hearts of Palm Angel Hair Pasta completely missed the mark, and you couldn't pay us to buy it again.