Make Delectable Cottage Cheese Flatbread With Only 2 Ingredients

Do you love a good cooking hack? Well, if you enjoy cottage cheese and flatbread, you've come to the right place. Daily Meal has a creative yet simple way to make flatbread from just two everyday ingredients: cottage cheese and eggs.

Seeing how these items are kitchen staples, they may already be in your fridge. But this recipe isn't solely convenient; it's also delicious! The texture is light, fluffy, and somewhat creamy, while the flavor is mild and slightly tangy. But don't take our word for it — try it for yourself! All that's required is mixing one cup of cottage cheese with two large eggs until you get a runny, almost pancake-like batter. Salt and seasonings are optional but recommended. Once ready, spread the batter on parchment paper, pop it in the oven, and you'll have tasty flatbread in less than an hour.

Flatbreads are one of the oldest foods in the world, and they're here to stay — partly because they're so satisfying and versatile. But since this flatbread is made with unconventional ingredients, there are some things to consider when making and serving it.