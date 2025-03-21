Make Delectable Cottage Cheese Flatbread With Only 2 Ingredients
Do you love a good cooking hack? Well, if you enjoy cottage cheese and flatbread, you've come to the right place. Daily Meal has a creative yet simple way to make flatbread from just two everyday ingredients: cottage cheese and eggs.
Seeing how these items are kitchen staples, they may already be in your fridge. But this recipe isn't solely convenient; it's also delicious! The texture is light, fluffy, and somewhat creamy, while the flavor is mild and slightly tangy. But don't take our word for it — try it for yourself! All that's required is mixing one cup of cottage cheese with two large eggs until you get a runny, almost pancake-like batter. Salt and seasonings are optional but recommended. Once ready, spread the batter on parchment paper, pop it in the oven, and you'll have tasty flatbread in less than an hour.
Flatbreads are one of the oldest foods in the world, and they're here to stay — partly because they're so satisfying and versatile. But since this flatbread is made with unconventional ingredients, there are some things to consider when making and serving it.
The best ways to make and serve cottage cheese flatbread
Cottage cheese flatbread makes an excellent base and pairs beautifully with many toppings. Thanks to its versatile flavor, it can be served savory or sweet. Since there's a subtle difference between flatbread and pizza, this recipe can be used for both. Savory fans may enjoy traditional pizza toppings or opt for a fancier flatbread with cream cheese, smoked salmon, and avocado. You can also make a lettuce and veggies wrap for an on-the-go meal. Meanwhile, sweet tooths can try adding butter and cinnamon sugar. And those who like it both spicy and sweet should read Daily Meal's ultimate guide to hot honey, which can be used as a topping or dip.
We recommend adding seasonings and salt when mixing your flatbread, and your choice of herbs and spices depends heavily on whether you serve it savory or sweet. Savory suggestions include oregano, garlic powder, and onion powder. Sweeter flatbreads could use a pinch of sugar, cinnamon, or allspice. If you're unsure which route to take, stick to salt.
Since this flatbread is suitable for many dietary restrictions, it's a great option when hosting gluten-free, vegetarian, and low-carb guests. Plus, it appeals to health-conscious eaters as both ingredients boast significant amounts of protein: Just under a ½ cup of cottage cheese has 11 grams, and one large egg has six grams. Cottage cheese and eggs also contain many other vitamins and minerals, making them nutrient-dense foods.