The Science Behind Why Cottage Cheese Can Be So Inconsistent

Humans have been using cottage cheese in a variety of ways for at least 5000 years. From that information alone, if you didn't know any better you'd be forgiven for thinking two things: It must be popular to have stood the test of time, and humans have probably nailed a process to make this pretty consistent by now. Unfortunately, neither is really true. Cottage cheese makes regular appearances on 'most hated foods' lists; it owes its popularity more to it being easy and fast to make, even with only basic equipment and ingredients. As for consistency, cottage cheese is a product that is famously inconsistent. Even two identical pots of cottage cheese from the same brand can have substantial differences in flavor, texture, and appearance.

So why so many inconsistencies from pot to pot? There's no simple answer to this question. For a start, what exactly is it that's so inconsistent about cottage cheese? Many people have claimed to experience numerous inconsistencies including sourness, strength of flavor, texture, curd size, maturity, and liquid quantity. Part of the reason there are so many inconsistencies in cottage cheese lies in the surprising amount of variables that impact the final product. However, most of these inconsistencies can be put down to one of three factors: cheesemaker preferences during production, additives and flavorings, and incorrect storage. Let's take a look at the science behind each of these factors more closely.