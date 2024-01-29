Cottage Cheese Is A Slept-On Ingredient For Creamy Smoothies

Indulging in a blended beverage such as a smoothie chock full of colorful fruits and veggies is a great way to start the day. These healthy beverages are not only packed with vitamins and minerals, but they're also aesthetically gorgeous with their bright colorful hues and smooth, blended textures. Still, some blended beverages end up looking and tasting much better than others. Depending on what ingredients you use, some of these drinks can end up with a thin and watery texture, or even an unappetizingly chunky one full of sharp ice chips and fruit pieces.

These outcomes are less than ideal, but it's not always easy to craft the perfect smoothie at home. So if a lush and creamy drink is what you're seeking, try picking up a container of cottage cheese the next time you head to the grocery store. Not only is this versatile dairy product full of energizing protein and calcium, but it also acts as a natural thickener for your smoothies. No matter what ingredients you're using in your breakfast blend, cottage cheese's agreeably mild taste will not interrupt the flavor — it simply makes for much more satisfying textures in your drink. Here's more on why this is just one of the many good ways to use your cottage cheese.