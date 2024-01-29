Cottage Cheese Is A Slept-On Ingredient For Creamy Smoothies
Indulging in a blended beverage such as a smoothie chock full of colorful fruits and veggies is a great way to start the day. These healthy beverages are not only packed with vitamins and minerals, but they're also aesthetically gorgeous with their bright colorful hues and smooth, blended textures. Still, some blended beverages end up looking and tasting much better than others. Depending on what ingredients you use, some of these drinks can end up with a thin and watery texture, or even an unappetizingly chunky one full of sharp ice chips and fruit pieces.
These outcomes are less than ideal, but it's not always easy to craft the perfect smoothie at home. So if a lush and creamy drink is what you're seeking, try picking up a container of cottage cheese the next time you head to the grocery store. Not only is this versatile dairy product full of energizing protein and calcium, but it also acts as a natural thickener for your smoothies. No matter what ingredients you're using in your breakfast blend, cottage cheese's agreeably mild taste will not interrupt the flavor — it simply makes for much more satisfying textures in your drink. Here's more on why this is just one of the many good ways to use your cottage cheese.
How to add cottage cheese to your smoothies
Because of cottage cheese's innate thick and creamy textures, it's a great thing to keep on hand in your fridge to help thicken up otherwise thin mixtures such as your smoothies. Just pop a spoonful of this cheese into the blender with your other smoothie ingredients and spin until the mixture is smooth and combined. Actual measurements will depend on your recipe, so start with a small spoonful and add more from there. If you truly love the taste of cottage cheese, however, don't be afraid to add a little more to start.
For those big fans of cottage cheese, you can always swap your yogurt for this ingredient instead. This gives your smoothie the same dairy taste that yogurt lends but with the added benefit of smoother, velvety textures. Cottage cheese would also be a good swap for other common smoothie thickeners such as avocados, oats, or frozen fruit, and it brings some unexpected tang and balance to overly sweet drinks too.
What kind of smoothies cottage cheese will pair best with
Because of cottage cheese's aforementioned mild flavor, it could do well in almost any smoothie recipe. Still, if you're anxious for some specific recommendations, here are a few of our favorites.
Because of cottage cheese's subtle taste and thick texture, it would go well with a handful of frozen strawberries. This combination will give your smoothie a velvety, strawberry cheesecake-like taste. Because the berries are frozen, this drink will also come out extra thick, sweet, and luxurious — almost like it's more of a delicious dessert than a healthy beverage. Pairing cottage cheese with other frozen berries such as blueberries or raspberries will also lead to a sweet and smooth end product. Frozen peaches are another popular pairing for cottage cheese. These sweet, syrupy fruit slices are the perfect fruit to bring balance to your smoothie mixture. Mix it up with some vanilla for an extra delicious punch of flavor. It's just like peach ice cream, but with a nutritious twist.
Even if you're not a fan of cottage cheese, don't knock on this simple addition until you try it. Cottage cheese's biggest benefit to smoothies is its smooth texture, so grab a spoon and add it right into the blender to really see how you like it.