A Popular Fast Food Chain Is Making The Full Switch To Beef Tallow Fries

Steak 'n Shake announced in a press release that all locations will soon cook its famous shoestring fries in 100% beef tallow. Currently, the restaurant chain fries its potatoes in vegetable oil, but the switch is expected to be completed by February.

Similar to how lard comes from pigs, beef tallow is the rendered fat of a cow that can be used for any cooking application that calls for other solid fats. Its high smoke point also makes it an excellent option for deep frying. Contrary to what the name may suggest, tallow does not taste strongly of beef, so don't expect Steak n Shake's fries to become especially meaty — though there may be a hint of it.

The change comes amid some consumer backlash against the perceived toxicity of vegetable oil and other seed oils. Although seed oils can be unhealthy due to added salts and sugars — which are the primary culprits behind related health concerns like heart disease — there is no evidence supporting the unique toxicity of the oil itself.