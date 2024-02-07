You've Been Making Homemade Nachos Wrong This Entire Time

Making homemade nachos is an art and a science. In fact, there is real science behind why we've come to eat foods like nachos, chicken wings, and pizza as part of Super Bowl tradition and other celebrations. According to author and neuroscientist Rachel Herz, fatty and high-carb foods make our brains and bodies feel good. This can heighten the rush of your team winning and numb the pain of a Super Bowl loss. Regardless of what's on the TV, though, it isn't a party without nachos and we've always found making your own to be the best bet. If you can do it right, that is.

Nachos are a game-day favorite that can be cheaper than wings and pizza, as well as easier to make at home if you know what you're doing. Unfortunately, nachos are also easy to mess up as hundreds of internet posts and videos will tell you. When it comes to making nachos at home there are definite Dos and Don'ts. Here's what to avoid when making homemade nachos and what to do instead.