The Best Frozen Chicken Wings We Tried Are Indistinguishable From Takeout

Online, the response to these wings has been almost aggressively positive. On Reddit, one user shared their exact air fryer method: 12 minutes at 360 degrees Fahrenheit, flip, then six more minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. They wrapped it up with a simple verdict — "Result: Better than delivery." And based on the replies, they weren't alone. The consensus is clear; if you want to completely upgrade your chicken wings, use an air fryer.

Advertisement

Most people are adding to the hype (even if there's been the occasional complaint about saltiness). Costco shoppers are obsessing over these frozen wings. One Redditor said they never leave the store without two bags, and they even posted mid-meal from a national wing chain to say they were already regretting not staying home. These wings don't just compete with restaurant orders — they've replaced them entirely for some shoppers.

While Foster Farms may not be a boutique brand, the quality speaks for itself. The meat is tender, the skin holds up, and the sauce actually tastes like it was designed for these wings. For frozen wings, that kind of balance is rare.