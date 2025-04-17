The Best Frozen Chicken Wings We Tried Are Indistinguishable From Takeout
Most frozen wings taste like what they are: a sad compromise. But when Daily Meal tried seven store-bought frozen wings and ranked them worst to best by flavor, meat quality, skin texture, and sauce, one product crushed the competition — Foster Farms Take Out crispy wings in sweet chipotle barbecue.
The chicken was surprisingly tender, with just enough char to trick you into thinking it came off a backyard grill. The skin had actual bite to it — not fried-to-a-crisp, but a solid crunch with real seasoning baked in. And the sauce (sweet, a little smoky, just enough heat) had a thick glaze that clung to every morsel without completely taking over the meat. These wings didn't simply stand out; they raised the bar, and not just for frozen wings, but for anything trying to pass as takeout.
These wings have the internet talking
Online, the response to these wings has been almost aggressively positive. On Reddit, one user shared their exact air fryer method: 12 minutes at 360 degrees Fahrenheit, flip, then six more minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. They wrapped it up with a simple verdict — "Result: Better than delivery." And based on the replies, they weren't alone. The consensus is clear; if you want to completely upgrade your chicken wings, use an air fryer.
Most people are adding to the hype (even if there's been the occasional complaint about saltiness). Costco shoppers are obsessing over these frozen wings. One Redditor said they never leave the store without two bags, and they even posted mid-meal from a national wing chain to say they were already regretting not staying home. These wings don't just compete with restaurant orders — they've replaced them entirely for some shoppers.
While Foster Farms may not be a boutique brand, the quality speaks for itself. The meat is tender, the skin holds up, and the sauce actually tastes like it was designed for these wings. For frozen wings, that kind of balance is rare.