The Main Problem With Progresso's Broccoli Cheese Soup

Canned soups are a common pantry staple, but quality can vary widely. One of the more well-known brands is Progresso, whose parent company General Mills previously noted was in shaky financial straits. Unfortunately, Progresso's broccoli cheese soup is an example of the kind of low-quality product that can drag a brand down.

Advertisement

At Daily Meal, we tasted and ranked 14 Progresso canned soups from worst to best, and this one had the (dis)honor of being the worst. The main problem is that the mediocre broccoli doesn't stand out, so the soup is essentially just canned liquid cheese. The flavor of the small, mushy cuts — not florets — of broccoli disappears into the pale yellow goop, which itself has a strange and unappetizing aftertaste.

This stumble is all the more disappointing considering that Progresso's reduced sodium lineup is one of the canned soup brands with the best ingredients, according to experts. In comparison, the higher sodium content of this soup might help explain why it tastes off.