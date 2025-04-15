The Main Problem With Progresso's Broccoli Cheese Soup
Canned soups are a common pantry staple, but quality can vary widely. One of the more well-known brands is Progresso, whose parent company General Mills previously noted was in shaky financial straits. Unfortunately, Progresso's broccoli cheese soup is an example of the kind of low-quality product that can drag a brand down.
At Daily Meal, we tasted and ranked 14 Progresso canned soups from worst to best, and this one had the (dis)honor of being the worst. The main problem is that the mediocre broccoli doesn't stand out, so the soup is essentially just canned liquid cheese. The flavor of the small, mushy cuts — not florets — of broccoli disappears into the pale yellow goop, which itself has a strange and unappetizing aftertaste.
This stumble is all the more disappointing considering that Progresso's reduced sodium lineup is one of the canned soup brands with the best ingredients, according to experts. In comparison, the higher sodium content of this soup might help explain why it tastes off.
Better options for broccoli cheese soup
A standard broccoli cheese soup only has two standout ingredients, and for the bowl to shine, both ingredients should be high quality. Progresso may have fallen short on both counts, but it's not the only option at the grocery store.
For a better store-bought experience, broccoli cheddar scored well when we ranked nine Panera Bread soups. Unlike Progresso's version, Panera's is well seasoned, with a mild but pleasant cheddar flavor and larger pieces of broccoli. As far as store-bought soups like these go, it's pretty good.
But for some of the best broccoli cheese soup money can buy, head to your kitchen. This broccoli and cheese soup recipe, courtesy of the iconic celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, reaches its full potential with fresh, high-quality ingredients you can source yourself at a good grocery store — far better than pulverized broccoli and bland cheese.