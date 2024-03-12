11 Store-Bought Soup Brands Made With The Highest-Quality Ingredients, According To Experts

It is no secret that store-bought soup is a popular staple of the American diet. Canned or packaged soup is affordable and convenient, and many brands have elevated their offerings to include unique combinations of flavors that have enhanced the experience into something verging on gourmet.

In light of the frequency with which Americans eat store-bought soup and the often questionable nutritional value and quality of many brands, I consulted with Jazmine Hall, who has a B.S. in nutrition and dietetics and is the director of culinary entertainment at Taste Buds Kitchen, regarding the types of ingredients she looks for in a soup. Hall notes, "I tend to look for soups that don't have a ton of sodium ... under 500mg/serving is usually my sweet spot. ... We want ingredients that we can understand, not ones full of added preservatives." She continues, "I'd steer clear of soups that have a ton of sodium and cholesterol. Cream-based soups like New England clam chowder, loaded potato soup, and broccoli cheddar soup tend to be common examples."

As a professional chef, I factored in many of these criteria while also searching for brands that favor sustainably sourced organic ingredients and taste like something homemade; you can find a fuller explanation of my methodology at the end of the article. Based on my expertise as a culinary professional and the nutritional guidance provided by Hall, I have rounded up a list of store-bought soup brands made with the highest-quality ingredients.