This Arby's Bread Ingredient Is Banned In The EU

When a fast food joint serves you a meal, you assume the ingredients are above board and safe to consume. So we were surprised to find azodicarbonamide in Arby's bread since this chemical is banned in the EU.

Azodicarbonamide (ADA) is found in Arby's croissants and sourdough breakfast bread, two of the four bread options for breakfast sandwiches. This chemical is used as a dough conditioner and is approved by the FDA, but it's thought to be carcinogenic. While research points in that direction, the FDA felt it wasn't enough to classify ADA as a known carcinogen. However, the EU didn't want to take the risk, banning the substance in food and plastic food packaging in 2005.

We have good news if you prefer not to gamble with your health. ADA isn't necessary to make bread, and the rest of Arby's sandwiches are free of this controversial ingredient. So if you're debating what to order, check out our ranking of the best and worst Arby's sandwiches (all made on ADA-free bread). But if you're craving Arby's breakfast sandwiches on croissants or sourdough, it's important to understand the science behind this ingredient.

