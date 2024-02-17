Why California Has Banned So Many Food Additives

The four ingredients prohibited in the California Food Safety Act include brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, and red dye No. 3. Consumers might see these items in the colorful hues of some popular candies or the particular texture of a favorite snack or beverage.

Food additives, like colorful dyes, are used to make food more attractive, appealing, appetizing, and informative. However, red dye No. 3 in particular has been shown to increase hyperactivity and other behavioral problems in children, per a report released by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. Other studies have shown that red dye 3, as well as other synthetic dyes, cause cancer and other health problems, per the International Journal of Occupational and Environmental Health.

Sometimes found in citrus-flavored diet sodas, brominated vegetable oil will also be banned in California. The FDA also proposed a ban on this additive in November 2023, as recent studies have shown that it can be toxic to the nervous system and can cause thyroid problems over time. Potassium bromate, a textural enhancer in baked goods, will also be banned in California as it may also increase the risk of cancer, per the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Finally, the state will ban propylparaben, a preservative found in packaged foods from tortillas to baked goods, which is known to disrupt endocrine system functions and reduce female fertility, per the Journal of Applied Toxicology.

The California regulation supports the notion that the risks outweigh the benefits from having these additives in the food supply. Given the long lead time, it is assumed that the additives will be removed from California's food products by 2027. If a food product is determined to violate the new law, the civil penalty can result in monetary fines. The initial $5,000 fine is followed by a $10,000 penalty for each subsequent violation.