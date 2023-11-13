7 Drinks And The Reasons They Were Banned In Other Countries

If you're traveling outside of the United States, don't be surprised if you can't find some of your favorite beverages for sale. In fact, these seven popular products that are common in supermarkets and households across the country are downright banned in other parts of the world. Most of these drinks are not available because they have one or more ingredients listed in them that have been deemed unsafe or harmful to consume in other countries.

The Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. is the authority on food and medicine safety. This organization determines whether or not food and medicine are safe, the possible side effects, and any possible dangers and concerns, such as recalls and news updates that ensure public health. However, the FDA's standards do not always align with other entities. Each separate organization in each country has a unique set of restrictions, limitations, and requirements. For example, in Canada, the Canada Food Inspection Agency is responsible for monitoring food safety, while the European Food Safety Authority sets the standards in European countries. The latter of which has found that certain ingredients, such as titanium dioxide and brominated vegetable oil, pose some danger and restrict usage.

Foods and medicines are constantly analyzed and studied, and a particular ingredient can earn FDA approval at one point, only to lose it later. These particular products, such as Gatorade, Mountain Dew, and even U.S. milk, have raised concerns in other countries, and here are the specific reasons why.