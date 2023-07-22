The Candy To Try If You Miss The Discontinued Twizzlers Twerpz

Twizzlers have been around since 1929, and over the last (nearly) hundred years there have been plenty of treats sold under the Twizzlers name besides the iconic red licorice twists. From the interactive Pull N' Peel to the bite-sized Nibs you can eat by the handful, throughout the history of Twizzlers there always seems to be a new flavor, shape, or innovation to try.

Sometimes innovations just don't work out, though — and when this happens, they can be discontinued. Take the Twizzlers Twerpz: a take on Twizzlers Bites (another bite-sized variation), but filled with chewy, soft interior candy instead of hollow. These sweets came in strawberry and orange flavors and were marketed as "tangy." The candies were on shelves from 2004 to 2009, but have since vanished from grocery stores entirely.

If you were a member of the Twerpz cult following in the mid to late 2000s, there may not be much hope for a return, but there is a replacement that might help you get through the pain. The Jolly Rancher Awesome Twosome Chews are a similar treat made by Hershey's (which owns Twizzlers, Jolly Rancher, and many more beloved candy brands). These filled licorice chews covered in a sour candy coating may not be exactly the same, but they certainly hit the same spot.