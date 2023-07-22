The Candy To Try If You Miss The Discontinued Twizzlers Twerpz
Twizzlers have been around since 1929, and over the last (nearly) hundred years there have been plenty of treats sold under the Twizzlers name besides the iconic red licorice twists. From the interactive Pull N' Peel to the bite-sized Nibs you can eat by the handful, throughout the history of Twizzlers there always seems to be a new flavor, shape, or innovation to try.
Sometimes innovations just don't work out, though — and when this happens, they can be discontinued. Take the Twizzlers Twerpz: a take on Twizzlers Bites (another bite-sized variation), but filled with chewy, soft interior candy instead of hollow. These sweets came in strawberry and orange flavors and were marketed as "tangy." The candies were on shelves from 2004 to 2009, but have since vanished from grocery stores entirely.
If you were a member of the Twerpz cult following in the mid to late 2000s, there may not be much hope for a return, but there is a replacement that might help you get through the pain. The Jolly Rancher Awesome Twosome Chews are a similar treat made by Hershey's (which owns Twizzlers, Jolly Rancher, and many more beloved candy brands). These filled licorice chews covered in a sour candy coating may not be exactly the same, but they certainly hit the same spot.
The search for a replacement to a beloved treat
Discontinued candies often have cult followings petitioning for their return, and Twerpz is no exception. A Change.org petition was started to bring back the candy in 2019, and though the petition only has 101 signatures to this date, there are plenty of comments from eager fans showing support.
Whether Twerpz in their original form will ever come back is a mystery, however, their Jolly Rancher doppelgangers have been on shelves long before 2019. Awesome Twosomes made their debut in 2010, just a year after Twerpz disappeared. Though some might argue that these two treats are their own distinct candies, the similarities are significant. Some candy sites even advertise Awesome Twosomes by invoking Twerpz: "If you liked 'Twerpz,' you'll like these even better!"
Awesome Twosomes come in two different flavors: cherry-orange and watermelon-green apple. The first fruit listed indicates the exterior licorice flavor, and the second fruit indicates the chewy filling flavor. The candies are rolled in sour coating, similar to what you would see on the exterior of Sour Patch Kids.
Do Awesome Twosomes measure up?
The question remains: What do Twerpz fans think about Awesome Twosomes? Based on reviews found across the internet, they seem to be satisfied with the substitute. The Jolly Rancher product gets a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon and a 4.9 rating on Hersheyland (a Hershey's website). There are plenty of reviews singing the product's praises and discussing just how good it is.
However, it still seems diehard Twerpz fans aren't entirely satisfied but still welcome the alternative. One Amazon customer titled their review "2nd best candy ever?" and writes about how the candies have finally provided an option for Twerpz lovers.
On a Reddit post asking users what single candy they would eat for the rest of their life, one user laments, "If only Twerpz still existed..." before stating that they'd take Awesome Twosomes instead.
Still, despite any minor differences, Awesome Twosomes seem to measure up well to the legacy of Twizzlers Twerpz. If you were a fan of this discontinued mid-to-late 2000s candy, it might be worth testing it out to see what the hype is about.