Frozen Fruit Sold At Costco In 2022 Just Recalled For Hepatitis Risk

As a bulk goods retailer, Costco has many members who purchase items like frozen fruit for long-term storage. Accordingly, it's important that consumers are aware of a recent frozen fruit recall involving the chain, even though the product is no longer available on store shelves. Per an announcement issued by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the voluntary recall of the product, called Organic DayBreak Blend, was enacted by producer Wawona Frozen Foods. The concerns focus on frozen strawberries included in the pack, which are a product of Mexico. While there are fears that the strawberries are possibly contaminated with hepatitis-A, no consumers have reported illness linked to the product.

As explained by the Mayo Clinic, hepatitis-A is a virus that impacts liver function. Symptoms, which usually present weeks after the initial infection, include mild fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fatigue. In most cases, symptoms resolve in a matter of weeks and cause no lasting effects. However, seniors and people with an existing liver disease have a higher risk of serious complications, including acute liver failure. As such, it's important for Costco customers to take the proper actions if they have potentially contaminated items in their freezers.