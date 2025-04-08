Over 22,000 Pounds Of This Johnsonville Sausage Were Just Recalled. Here's Why

Consumers throughout several states are encouraged to check their freezers for a specific brand of sausage that's recently been subject to a recall. Johnsonville cheddar bratwurst sausage is being recalled in 10 states, including Wisconsin, Georgia, Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Michigan, due to possible hard plastic contamination. The voluntary recall affects 22,672 pounds of product, and the manufacturer wants to alert consumers in case they have the recalled item at home.

Advertisement

Affected products come in 19-ounce, 5-count packages and were produced on February 5, 2025. Consumers are encouraged to look for package code B9FOD as well as an establishment number reading Est. 1647. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, but two consumers complained to Johnsonville about the presence of plastic in their brats, which initiated the recall. This isn't the first time that the brand has run into issue with plastic contamination, as Johnsonville jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage was included in our list of the biggest sausage recalls throughout U.S. history. Johnsonville also encountered problems with its Beddar Cheddar smoked sausages, which were recalled in 2023 due to similar concerns about plastic contamination.

Advertisement