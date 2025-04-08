Over 22,000 Pounds Of This Johnsonville Sausage Were Just Recalled. Here's Why
Consumers throughout several states are encouraged to check their freezers for a specific brand of sausage that's recently been subject to a recall. Johnsonville cheddar bratwurst sausage is being recalled in 10 states, including Wisconsin, Georgia, Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Michigan, due to possible hard plastic contamination. The voluntary recall affects 22,672 pounds of product, and the manufacturer wants to alert consumers in case they have the recalled item at home.
Affected products come in 19-ounce, 5-count packages and were produced on February 5, 2025. Consumers are encouraged to look for package code B9FOD as well as an establishment number reading Est. 1647. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, but two consumers complained to Johnsonville about the presence of plastic in their brats, which initiated the recall. This isn't the first time that the brand has run into issue with plastic contamination, as Johnsonville jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage was included in our list of the biggest sausage recalls throughout U.S. history. Johnsonville also encountered problems with its Beddar Cheddar smoked sausages, which were recalled in 2023 due to similar concerns about plastic contamination.
What should you do if you have a recalled product in your freezer?
Foreign object contamination can constitute a major choking hazard as illustrated by the recent recall of Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals that resulted from consumers choking on a foreign object within the food. To protect consumers, Johnsonville and the USDA urge anyone with the recalled product to discard it immediately, or return it to the place of purchase to request a refund. You can also contact the Johnsonville company directly by calling 888-556-2728. The USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline can be reached at 888-MPHotline.
Why Johnsonville continues to experience problems with foreign object contamination in its sausages remains to determined. The cause of the most recent incident is not yet clear, but machinery issues are a common cause of this type of contamination in packaged foods. Faulty machinery and lack of maintenance can often result in bits of metal or plastic falling into food as its being processed. While more information may be available after an investigation, consumers should remain vigilant.