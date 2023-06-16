Over 20 Tons Of Johnsonville Sausage Has Been Recalled Due To Plastic Contamination

The Johnsonville, LLC sausage company has issued a voluntary recall for 42,062 pounds of pork sausage products through the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service due to possible plastic contamination. The product named in the recall is the 14-ounce package of Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage links.

The possibly contaminated products were distributed in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. The recalled products can be recognized by a Best By date of 07/11/2023 C35 that is printed on the backside of the packaging. They will also have a USDA mark of inspection with the establishment number of EST.34224 printed on the packaging as well. It's recommended that consumers check their freezers and refrigerators to ensure that these products are disposed of properly.

The sausage links may contain extraneous plastic materials, and should not be consumed. Anyone who has purchased these products should dispose of them immediately or return them to the store where they were purchased.