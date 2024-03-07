The Only State In The US Where You Won't Be Able To Find A Dairy Queen

Simple ice cream cones are nice, but when you want a real whopper of a frozen treat, you need to roll up to the nearest Dairy Queen and get yourself a Blizzard chock-full of candy, nuts, or whatever your heart desires (even though the dessert isn't technically ice cream). Fortunately, as long as you're in the U.S., you're never too far from a DQ — the chain has 4,269 locations throughout the country, according to ScrapeHero. But even with thousands of ice cream shops, there's one state where you won't find any Dairy Queen locations whatsoever.

Dairy Queens are generously scattered throughout New England, but for some reason, there's not one in the state of Vermont. Even Alaska and Hawaii have multiple Dairy Queens, despite the challenges of provisioning in remote and island locations. Washington, D.C. is also Dairy Queen-free, but with around 28 locations in Maryland and 87 in Virginia, DCers don't have to go too far outside of city limits for their Blizzard fix. Vermonters, for whatever reason, have to cross state lines to get theirs.