11 Dairy Queen Menu Items From The 1990s You Probably Forgot About

Dairy Queen's iconic Blizzard was launched in 1985 with various changes over the ensuing years. However, some things with the super thick treat have always been the same: signature flavors. When the dessert launched, common toppings Dairy Queen already had on hand for its soft serve-based treats, like fruits and nuts, were there for the mixing. However, new topping additions with familiar names like OREO cookies, Butterfingers, and M&Ms became the real draw.

While customers have been offered up over 170 flavors of Blizzards, there are plenty of bygone ones from the 1990s that sound as delicious today as they did back then. Egg Nog brought a taste of the holidays early in the decade, and was followed by a line of "Chocolate Lovers" flavors like Mud Pie and Rocky Road. New flavor drops always seem to come in trios, and in 1995, that included the options of Chocolate Almond, Pecan Crunch, and Walnut Fudge. The following year, familiar names were given new twisted tastes, when the likes of Chunky Fudge OREO, Cappuccino Heath, and Mint M&Ms were there for the taking. Since new and old Blizzard flavors are always coming and going, let's hope some of these gems from the '90s return sometime soon.