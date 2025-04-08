What's Actually In McDonald's Nether Flame Sauce?

McDonald's has another sauce that has only hit stores for a limited time. The new Nether Flame sauce, named after the fiery underworld of the Minecraft universe, gets a noticeably spicy kick from the prominent inclusion of chili peppers and cayenne red peppers. But what else is in this tasty new dip?

McDonald's lists the ingredients in this sauce online. Starting with a base of water and vinegar, Nether Flame gets its heat from chili and cayenne red peppers, plus a small amount of oleoresin capsicum, a spicy pepper derivative also found in pepper spray. More flavor comes from its added sugar, salt, garlic, apricot concentrate — to help balance the heat – and dashes of natural flavors, garlic powder, "spices," and yeast extract for a touch of umami.

To remain shelf-stable and mass-marketable, Nether Flame also has other ingredients to help maintain consistency, like xanthan gum, soybean oil, a "starch" made from both modified and unmodified corn starch, and the preservatives sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate.

