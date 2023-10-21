The Spicy Ingredient You Should Try Adding To Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nothing beats a warm batch of homemade chocolate chip cookies fresh from the oven. If you've been a devoted sweet treats lover for most of your life, you've probably already learned how to make perfect chocolate chip cookies every time your sweet tooth calls. Besides carefully whipping room temperature butter and sugar and restraining yourself from overmixing that precious vanilla-flavored dough, and apart from using the right blend of chocolate chips, what else is there to learn?

While classic chocolate studded cookies are always delicious, those looking to upgrade your tried and true chocolate chip cookie recipe may want to consider leveling up the flavor of these traditional baked goods with a hint of cayenne pepper. While the history of drinking chocolate mixed with chilies can be traced back to 500 B.C., many at-home chefs might shy away from the taste and aroma of chili peppers in fear of their intense flavor overpowering their favorite chocolate treats. However, with just a hint of cayenne pepper, the taste of your resulting chocolate chip cookies becomes well-refined and distinct. Before we reveal the best kinds of chocolate to pair with cayenne pepper, let's go into more detail about this bold spice's impact on the sweet and creamy components of delicious chocolate.