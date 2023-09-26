McDonald's New Spicy Sauces Aim To Honor American Culinary History

The prospect of new dipping sauces at McDonald's brings excitement and heightened emotions. What's more, new menu item drops are usually a momentous day, especially among die-hard fans who travel across state lines to enjoy the items as soon as possible. If this anticipation resonates with you, you'll want to mark October 9 in your calendar. That's the day McDonald's has scheduled for dropping two new sauce flavors: the breakfast-ready Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and the Washington, D.C.-inspired Mambo Sauce.

The company announced the new sauces in a September 26 press release shared with Daily Meal. The two new dips will join the fast-food chain's sauce ranks nationwide for a limited time.

If you're apprehensive, Tariq Hassan, the Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA, might pique your curiosity. Hassan said in a statement that the sauces "live at the intersection of flavor and culture." The Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce is a red pepper sauce that delivers some serious heat from cayenne pepper and Szechuan peppercorn, balanced with a touch of apple cider vinegar. The Mambo Sauce, meanwhile, is characterized as tomato-based with a blend of sweetness, spiciness, and tangy vinegar.