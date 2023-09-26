McDonald's New Spicy Sauces Aim To Honor American Culinary History
The prospect of new dipping sauces at McDonald's brings excitement and heightened emotions. What's more, new menu item drops are usually a momentous day, especially among die-hard fans who travel across state lines to enjoy the items as soon as possible. If this anticipation resonates with you, you'll want to mark October 9 in your calendar. That's the day McDonald's has scheduled for dropping two new sauce flavors: the breakfast-ready Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and the Washington, D.C.-inspired Mambo Sauce.
The company announced the new sauces in a September 26 press release shared with Daily Meal. The two new dips will join the fast-food chain's sauce ranks nationwide for a limited time.
If you're apprehensive, Tariq Hassan, the Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA, might pique your curiosity. Hassan said in a statement that the sauces "live at the intersection of flavor and culture." The Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce is a red pepper sauce that delivers some serious heat from cayenne pepper and Szechuan peppercorn, balanced with a touch of apple cider vinegar. The Mambo Sauce, meanwhile, is characterized as tomato-based with a blend of sweetness, spiciness, and tangy vinegar.
What we know about the new sauces
McDonald's Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce marks the U.S. debut of breakfast-inspired dipping sauce at the fast-food chain. The company recommends pairing it with the Sausage McMuffin with egg; the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit; and hash browns. It's also delicious outside of breakfast hours with Chicken McNuggets, the McCrispy sandwich, and fries. As for the Mambo Sauce, McDonald's recommends pairing it with breakfast hash browns, a Quarter Pounder cheeseburger, Chicken McNuggets, a McCrispy sandwich, or fries.
To celebrate the arrival of the new sauces, McDonald's has teamed up with six foodie content creators: @Mr.Eats305, @sharidyonne, @santanakeish, @misslegarda, @natelovlogs, and @blackgirlsexploredc. These creators will review the new sauces, offer their opinions on pairings, and share their "delicious creations." This launch campaign will take place across various social media channels.
Alongside the influencer content, the McDonald's press release also teased the release of a documentary that will outline the connection between Mambo Sauce and communities in Washington D.C. and Chicago through the eyes of the sauce-makers. It will debut on October 9 on YouTube, aligning with the release of the sauces.