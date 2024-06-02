Kool-Aid Pickles Are Rooted In Southern Tradition

While many beloved entries in the great American cookbook come out of the South, pickles infused with Kool-Aid are one of the more obscure, and they're definitely an acquired taste. Among the things you didn't know about Kool-Aid: It can be used to flavor pickles. Also known as Koolickles, Kool-Aid pickles have been a common homemade or store-bought snack for decades in the South, the region of their birth. Like so many other Southern classics, Kool-Aid pickles are easy to prepare with familiar ingredients, and are best when made at home.

So what do Kool-Aid pickles taste like? They taste exactly like how they sound — a mash-up between Kool-Aid and pickles. This is a taste that's very salty, sour, and dill-forward, balanced by the sticky-sweetness and artificial fruit flavor of the Kool-Aid mix. (The exact fake-fruit profile comes from whatever variety of Kool-Aid is used.) Here's everything you need to know about this Southern classic, no matter where you might be located.