Amp Up The Umami Of Your Next Pickle Brine With A Sprinkle Of MSG

Although cucumbers are the quintessential pickled food, just about anything can be pickled with the right brine. From red onions steeped in garlicky vinegar to okra saturated in a spicy marinade, there are a million and one ways to pickle produce. And it doesn't stop there: Pickle brine can be used to marinate meat, tofu, and vegetables before they get seared, grilled, broiled, or baked. Long story short, pickle brine is a culinary secret weapon. Part of what makes pickle brine so special is that it can be customized to fit your unique tastes and preferences, and if you're anything like us, an umami flavor profile is one of the best ways to elevate any dish. Enter MSG.

MSG is a naturally occurring derivative of an amino acid found in various foods like tomatoes and cheese. Revered for its strong umami essence, introducing MSG to your favorite pickle brine gives the solution a savory, slightly meaty quality that's robust and hearty. Not only does MSG deliver rich umami notes to the center of your brine, but it also highlights the other flavors in the solution, giving each bite a dynamic and full-bodied taste.