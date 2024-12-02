Outback Steakhouse's Most Expensive Steak Vs The Cheapest
Outback Steakhouse is the go-to celebration spot for many, or at the very least a go-to spot for a nice juicy steak. But like any good steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse offers a dizzying array of cuts and sizes, so it can be difficult to decide between them all. It gets more complicated when you take a look at the cost ranges of steaks at Outback Steakhouse.
Take the most expensive steak at Outback Steakhouse, the 22-ounce Melbourne porterhouse. Prices vary from region to region, but at least in Texas, it starts at $34.99. This steak alone is worth double your recommended daily value of protein, so there's little chance you won't be full to the brim after, especially with the sides you may choose to accompany it.
Then there's the cheapest steak, the 6-ounce Outback center-cut sirloin. It costs roughly half the Melbourne porterhouse at $16.79 and, unlike the porterhouse, all but one of its daily values are in the black. That means plenty of extra room for those aforementioned sides and perhaps the chain's much-beloved Bloomin' Onion.
Outback Steakhouse's most expensive steak
Before we get to the specifics of Outback Steakhouse's Melbourne porterhouse, a quick look at what the "porterhouse" cut means in general. It's a composite steak, meaning it's actually two steaks in one: a New York strip on its long side, and a tenderloin (what they cut Filet Mignon out of) on the other. You can also think of it as a giant T-bone steak, with that cut specifically having a smaller tenderloin serving than a porterhouse.
Since this steak is really two-in-one, it makes sense that its nutritional values are likewise huge (like its protein being 204% of your daily value!), though its calories at 980 are nowhere near the massive 1730-calorie benchmark of the chain's not-widely-available 20-ounce prime New York strip. A bit more than half of those calories come from 60 grams of fat (77% of your daily value) and 20g of saturated fats (100%), though it has no trans fats.
Those with blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke concerns should probably avoid it since it has 315 milligrams of cholesterol (105% of your daily value) and 2,150 milligrams of sodium (93%). You can ask for it to have no seasoning to bring the sodium down, but if you are going to order this behemoth, just enjoy it. Although... maybe order it with some healthier menu items such as steamed veggies and a house salad instead of potatoes and mac and cheese.
Outback Steakhouse's cheapest steak
Outback Steakhouse's cheapest steak, the center-cut sirloin, earns this moniker from a combination of its small size (6 ounces, though it also comes in 8- and 11-ounce sizes) and the fact it's a pretty basic cut. It comes from the sirloin primal and is plenty tender, it's just lean so it doesn't have as much flavor as fattier cuts, including the porterhouse. Of course, all of the above is excellent news if you want a varied meal of steak, steak toppings, and delicious sides.
Since it has the least amount of fat of Outback's steaks (only 21g or 27% of your daily value), it's a prime candidate for the roasted garlic butter topping, for example, or some mushrooms and onions. You also don't need to feel guilty about ordering any of Outback's more luxurious sides such as its loaded mashed potatoes or the steakhouse mac and cheese since the 6-ounce center-cut sirloin only has 340 calories.
The only thing you need to be concerned about, health-wise, is the sirloin's sodium. It has 1,280 milligrams or 56% of your daily value. Here you may want to ask for no seasoning (although it uses 17 spices and not just salt and pepper), especially if you're already ordering flavor-loaded toppers for it or some of the richer sides.