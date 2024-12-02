Outback Steakhouse's Most Expensive Steak Vs The Cheapest

Outback Steakhouse is the go-to celebration spot for many, or at the very least a go-to spot for a nice juicy steak. But like any good steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse offers a dizzying array of cuts and sizes, so it can be difficult to decide between them all. It gets more complicated when you take a look at the cost ranges of steaks at Outback Steakhouse.

Take the most expensive steak at Outback Steakhouse, the 22-ounce Melbourne porterhouse. Prices vary from region to region, but at least in Texas, it starts at $34.99. This steak alone is worth double your recommended daily value of protein, so there's little chance you won't be full to the brim after, especially with the sides you may choose to accompany it.

Then there's the cheapest steak, the 6-ounce Outback center-cut sirloin. It costs roughly half the Melbourne porterhouse at $16.79 and, unlike the porterhouse, all but one of its daily values are in the black. That means plenty of extra room for those aforementioned sides and perhaps the chain's much-beloved Bloomin' Onion.