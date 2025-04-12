10 Unexpected Additions To Scrambled Eggs You Have To Try
When it comes to scrambled eggs, I think everyone has their own way of preparation — from your mom's pass-down creation to Julia Child's perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs. Whether it's a dash of water, adding some milk, or even a handful of cheese mixed in, this simple dish has a lot of possibilities. You can make them vegetarian or use last night's leftovers for a protein-packed way to clear out the fridge, but they can also be simple and elegant, as seen with the French trick for scrambled eggs you didn't know you needed. Versatility is the name of the scrambled egg game. However, there are unexpected add-in options looming in your fridge and pantry just waiting to be explored.
From citrus zest to powdered dips, this list can help you turn your scrambled eggs into a work of culinary art in the most unique ways possible. You won't find additions like ricotta or spices here. This list features a surprising array of elevations that will help you create your new favorite egg recipe. Check out these 10 unexpected additions you have to try the next time you make scrambled eggs. You may just find a new favorite way to start your day!
1. Orange you glad you added zest?
A quick and easy way to add some flavor to your eggs is by adding citrus zest. Lemon, lime, or orange — all will do the trick, depending on your flavor preference. Simply use a microplane or fine grater to remove the outer layer of the fruit and add it to the eggs. We'd suggest about a 1/2 teaspoon for every two eggs you cook. You can add a small amount of zest directly into your uncooked eggs, but don't be afraid to add a little juice, too. You can also top your eggs with zest for a lighter approach.
From aroma to taste, your senses will love this unexpected addition, as the citrus oil adds depth and richness to the profile, while the peel itself adds texture. You can play off the flavor of you choice by adding herbs, such as chives or parsley to pair with lemon, or warm spices like paprika or cumin for orange. This is the perfect chance to give your eggs a Mexican twist, too, adding avocado, cotija cheese, or jalapeño with lime.
2. Add a crunchy component with chips
Now, I know what you're thinking. This is madness. But really, think about it — salt and crunch — what more could you want? While some might find the suggestion of adding chips to your morning plate unexpected, Mexico already knows how to make some serious meals that feature chips. While dishes like chilaquiles don't traditionally use scrambled eggs, migas does, featuring onions, peppers, cheese, and tortilla chips crushed up on top, taking scrambled eggs to crunchy, creamy new heights. You can do the same with your favorite fixings, adding your tortilla chip brand of choice or a homemade option to your dish.
We don't have to stop at tortilla chips. Potato chips work, too, adding that same crunch and salt. Fold them in or crush them up on top for texture and taste. You can even go a little wild with the chip flavors, adding a vinegar, onion, or even BBQ flavor to your eggs. Wontons, pita chips, even some Fritos — the possibilities are endless. I think your kids will approve, too.
3. Give your eggs a punch with pesto
Pesto is such a simple sauce, made with ingredients like basil, pine nuts (though you can use other nuts, like wlanuts) garlic, oil, and Parmesan cheese. It's fresh, herbaceous, and tasty, offering some umami vibes (thanks to the cheese) to your pasta — and now your morning breakfast plate.
You can make your own pesto with a food processor or buy some at the store and decide how you'll use this emerald treasure. Add a teaspoon of the sauce per egg into the uncooked mixture and whisk together for creamy, savory eggs. You can also put a dollop on top of your cooked eggs for a little extra fun in the morning, or add the pesto into the scrambled eggs just before they finish cooking for a more aesthetic look. Pair this one with some feta, sun-dried tomatoes, or avocado to make this option pop even more! So simple and so delicious.
4. Mustard on the beat
While some already find it controversial to put ketchup on eggs, it's one condiment that is accepted at the breakfast table. Mustard is typically not, but give us some time to change your mind. Depending on the type you use, mustard can add some tang and even heat into your eggs. Get fancy with Dijon, a top choice when it comes to flavor and texture. Add a 1/2 teaspoon per egg, either before or after cooking — chef's choice. You can also add some mustard power directly into your uncooked eggs.
The pro tip here: Avoid yellow mustard. The vinegar can overtake the flavor profile and make your eggs fall flat. Mustard pairs well with cheeses, too, so grab your favorite and add it to your mixture. From ham to fresh herbs and even caramelized onions, you can eat this one as is, or create the perfect base for an addition-filled plate.
5. Mayo is a must-use
Are you a fan of a creamy scramble? If so, try adding mayo into the (literal) mix to make your eggs texturally smooth and extra tasty. This is an ultra-secret ingredient that seems out of place, but just like making the perfect grilled cheese sandwich (IYKYK), mayo is a must. Plus, mayonnaise is already made from eggs, so it only makes sense.
Add 1 teaspoon of mayo for every two eggs, whisk together, and you've created an elevated breakfast protein. Yes, there's a higher fat content, but come on — you know they are going to taste amazing. This option even allows you to use less oil or spray, as the base of mayo contains oil, which will seep out as it cooks. And before you think this is a one-trick pony, remember how many types of mayo exist. Japanese-style Kewpie mayo, roasted garlic, herb, chipotle — there is an entire world of mayo to explore and experiment with. Have at it!
6. The miracle of mirin
Mirin is a type of rice wine used in Japanese cooking. When it comes to your scrambled eggs, you're in for a real treat. For this one, like most of the others, add 1 teaspoon or so to your uncooked eggs. You want to make sure you blend the mixture thoroughly, so your eggs cook even and well. The result is light and fluffy scrambled eggs with a hint of sweetness and great texture.
Mirin contains natural sugars that will help the eggs cook. While the rice wine adds a hint of flavor depth, it also gives the eggs a light caramelization. And with its Japanese background, adding other components like soy sauce (we'll talk about this next), sesame oil, scallions, or a sprinkle of furikake just makes sense. Eat as-is or get creative by folding the eggs into a wrap or even plating them over rice. The possibilities are endless here.
7. Savor the flavor of soy sauce
Umami fan? If so, you have to add soy sauce into your next batch of scrambled eggs. The salty condiment we all know and love can easily transform your morning eggs, adding depth, savory feels, and an Asian influence that can stand alone or work well with an array of toppings.
Depending on your preferred flavor profile, adding a 1/2 to 1 teaspoon per two eggs is a great start. Mix it directly into the uncooked eggs before whisking, or add a few dashes on top. Heck, you can go a little wild and do both! We do suggest following the less is more policy, though. Add less into the mixture to figure out your ideal profile. You can always add more on top, but you can't take it away. With this addition, lean into the flavors by adding some sautéed veggies, nori, sesame seeds, or even scallion to the top of your eggs to complement the soy. From a simple extra to an elevated plate, let yourself have fun with this one.
8. Go a little nutty with coconut
You've probably never considered pairing coconut and eggs, but think about the possibilities. From milk to oil, this is quite the versatile food item. An easy shift into this option is using coconut milk. Adding a teaspoon into your uncooked eggs before whisking will give you the same texture as regular milk — smooth and velvety. But the flavor will have a touch of sweetness, and the fat will help create a thicker cooked egg. Instead of butter, use some coconut oil to cook up your eggs. You can do this solo or with the addition of the milk, too.
But hey, the buck doesn't stop there. You can even add shredded coconut into the mix, toasting it in the pan before pouring in your eggs. For a sweet complement, incorporate some brown sugar. For a tang, add lime zest. For savory, think curry powder or turmeric. I know this one is making you hungry.
9. Powered dips bring the flavor
While this next option is definitely unconventional, when you really think about it, it makes good sense. Next up on this unexpected additions ranking is powered dip mixes. These packages contain an array of spices and flavorings that can add so much to your meal with such little effort. From French onion to buffalo or even some taco seasoning, you can get wild and playful with this one. This is one of the delicious ways to use ranch seasoning. Pro tip: Add a small dollop of sour cream, too!
Depending on how many eggs you're cooking, we suggest starting with a 1/2 teaspoon of your preferred powder, whisking it into your uncooked eggs. You definitely won't need to add any salt or other seasonings into the mix. Check the package to see what's included and what's not. Less is more here, as these packets are teeming with concentrated flavor.
10. Polenta? Please!
Last but certainly not least, add polenta to your scrambled eggs recipe book. Made from finely ground cornmeal, this Italian staple can add creaminess and a hearty bite to your morning plate in unexpected ways. What's great about this option is that there are two methods to incorporating polenta. First, cook the polenta to your liking using your favorite recipe, then add 1 to 2 tablespoons to your eggs before scrambling. However, you can also add a teaspoon of uncooked polenta to your eggs before scrambling, which will end up forming something like a grits hybrid. Be sure to whisk it well to avoid clumping.
With this option, I definitely recommend adding items like butter, cheese, milk, or broth into the mix to ensure the texture is right and the taste is divine. From flavor to mouthfeel, this one doesn't miss. Try it and see for yourself!