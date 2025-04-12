10 Unexpected Additions To Scrambled Eggs You Have To Try

When it comes to scrambled eggs, I think everyone has their own way of preparation — from your mom's pass-down creation to Julia Child's perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs. Whether it's a dash of water, adding some milk, or even a handful of cheese mixed in, this simple dish has a lot of possibilities. You can make them vegetarian or use last night's leftovers for a protein-packed way to clear out the fridge, but they can also be simple and elegant, as seen with the French trick for scrambled eggs you didn't know you needed. Versatility is the name of the scrambled egg game. However, there are unexpected add-in options looming in your fridge and pantry just waiting to be explored.

From citrus zest to powdered dips, this list can help you turn your scrambled eggs into a work of culinary art in the most unique ways possible. You won't find additions like ricotta or spices here. This list features a surprising array of elevations that will help you create your new favorite egg recipe. Check out these 10 unexpected additions you have to try the next time you make scrambled eggs. You may just find a new favorite way to start your day!