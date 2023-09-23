Migas Takes Scrambled Eggs To Crunchy, Creamy New Heights

The Iberian Peninsula of Portugal and Spain is home to many beloved hearty dishes, from paella and arroz de pato to patatas bravas and cured ham. Come breakfast time, you'll likely find diners tucking into steaming plates of migas. The comforting dish, which is also popular in Mexico, incorporates fried tortilla strips, garlic and spices, and melted cheese into eggs. There's also a Tex-Mex version that adds chile peppers, onion, and hot sauce to the mix.

Migas, which translates to crumbs in English, gets its name from day-old tortillas that are too stale to eat on their own. When cut into strips, fried to a golden crisp in vegetable oil, and mixed with eggs and cheese, they make for the perfect crunchy base for an otherwise creamy dish. As you might guess from its ingredients, migas are super easy to make at home — it's an excellent way to use up the leftover tortillas from last night's taco party.