How Chipotle's Ridiculous $30 Plastic Fork Box (Sort Of) Pays For Itself

National Fork Day might not be on your calendar right now, but it is for fans of Chipotle's iconic plastic cutlery. In an email to Daily Meal, the company revealed its plans to stoke this fork frenzy with the fan-inspired "Extra Fork Collection," debuting on National Fork Day, Tuesday April 8. The sleek, black display box loaded with 53 Chipotle forks will be sold for $30 exclusively at chipotlegoods.com. However, Chipotle Rewards members can also use points to enter a drawing for one of 10 free boxes.

$30 for plastic forks may seem like a bit much, but this display case of single-use plastics pays for itself — in a sense. Every Extra Fork Collection sold comes with two cards that forkheads can redeem for free entrées at participating Chipotle locations.

"National Fork Day is a perfect example of how we celebrate ownable holidays on the calendar that tie into our unique brand insights," says Stephanie Perdue, Chipotle Vice President of Brand Marketing — and Chipotle's fork fandom certainly is unique.