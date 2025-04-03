How Chipotle's Ridiculous $30 Plastic Fork Box (Sort Of) Pays For Itself
National Fork Day might not be on your calendar right now, but it is for fans of Chipotle's iconic plastic cutlery. In an email to Daily Meal, the company revealed its plans to stoke this fork frenzy with the fan-inspired "Extra Fork Collection," debuting on National Fork Day, Tuesday April 8. The sleek, black display box loaded with 53 Chipotle forks will be sold for $30 exclusively at chipotlegoods.com. However, Chipotle Rewards members can also use points to enter a drawing for one of 10 free boxes.
$30 for plastic forks may seem like a bit much, but this display case of single-use plastics pays for itself — in a sense. Every Extra Fork Collection sold comes with two cards that forkheads can redeem for free entrées at participating Chipotle locations.
"National Fork Day is a perfect example of how we celebrate ownable holidays on the calendar that tie into our unique brand insights," says Stephanie Perdue, Chipotle Vice President of Brand Marketing — and Chipotle's fork fandom certainly is unique.
Diehard fandom for Chipotle's forks
There are plenty of things that might surprise you about Chipotle, including McDonald's vital role in Chipotle's explosive growth. But one of the most unexpected might be the vibrant fan support for its black plastic forks. Some celebrities and viral social media posts regard the fork as a flavor enhancer. Other fans even stockpile more of them at home than they'd ever need for the great value that is a Chipotle burrito bowl.
This excitement is what spurred the Extra Fork Collection into existence. "We love creating unexpected moments that ignite our passionate community and showcase their Chipotle fandom," Stephanie Perdue notes. Chipotle struck a similar chord responding to customer behavior in 2023, when it sold a branded napkin dispenser meant for stolen Chipotle napkins.
Chipotle's fork fandom tie-in goes beyond the box, though. The company partnered with Austin-based graphic artist Julia Dufossé to re-release a previously sold-out fork t-shirt design alongside new fork-inspired threads — also available at the chain's website.