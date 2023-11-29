Chipotle's New Merch Includes A Holder For All Your Stolen Napkins
Have you been grabbing approximately 100 Chipotle napkins with each burrito bowl? You're not the only one — and the company has noticed. It's selling a branded napkin holder to hold your stolen stack.
Apparently, Chipotle napkin thievery is an extremely common crime. A viral TikTok shows one customer in the act. "When you at Chipotle and ... you know your car running low on napkins," appears on the screen as a hand grabs about a dozen, pauses, then grabs even more. "I used to work at Chipotle and immediately after I filled the napkin container someone stole the whole thing," a TikToker named Caitlin replied. Another user called Owen Glickstein jumped in to justify his crime. "If they can charge $15 for a bowl I can take some napkins!"
@mec424
#relatable #relateabletiktok #chipotlehacks #chipotleismylife
Chipotle opted to get in on the joke by offering a cactus leather napkin dispenser with an embossed chile on the front. Per Chipotle's press release, the dispenser attaches to your sun visor for easy access during a "viral car mukbang" (Chipotle's suggestion). You can buy it on Chipotle's merch site for $30, and it comes with a free entree, so no need to try out those Chipotle ordering hacks that are probably too good to be true.
More new Chipotle merch
To go with your napkin dispenser, Chipotle is dropping more new merch ahead of the holiday season. Starting November 30, you can order what Chipotle is calling "Mystery Tees." The company invited four independent designers to create Chipotle-inspired tee shirts. Which design will you get? You won't know until you unwrap your package.
You can get a sneak preview by checking out the designers' profiles. Small Talk Studio experiments with botanical illustrations, while Sebastian Curi makes colorful, blocky illustrations reminiscent of the Allegra art style. Julia Dufossé digitally airbrushes zany, retro images — think 80s food ad on hallucinogens. Finally, Jasmine Sehra is drawn to bubble letters and palm trees. Your Chipotle tee might look like something you got from the boardwalk.
You may not know what the shirts will look like, but you can be sure each one is made with organic cotton. They cost $25 each and you can buy two per order (it's a limited-edition capsule collection, after all).
Chipotle has a ton of merch, actually
If you have a Chipotle fan in your life, this new merch might be making its way to their Christmas list. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Chipotle has a weirdly extensive range of branded clothing for sale.
Prices range from $10 for a "chipotbaby" onesie to $135 for a sterling silver "extra" necklace. At least some of the cash goes to a good cause. According to Chipotle, anyway: "All profits from sales via the ChipotleGoods.com site will be donated to charitable causes dedicated to making apparel and food more sustainable."
That's all well and good, but you probably care more about whether the clothes are cute. That depends on whether you think wearing a Chipotle logo qualifies as cute. Maybe a superfan will appreciate it, or someone with a sarcastic sense of humor, but some people are not partial to food brand collabs. "I think these would be a great alternative for those whose sense of style has evolved a bit beyond the standard Taco Bell offerings," one Redditor joked.