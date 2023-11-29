Chipotle's New Merch Includes A Holder For All Your Stolen Napkins

Have you been grabbing approximately 100 Chipotle napkins with each burrito bowl? You're not the only one — and the company has noticed. It's selling a branded napkin holder to hold your stolen stack.

Apparently, Chipotle napkin thievery is an extremely common crime. A viral TikTok shows one customer in the act. "When you at Chipotle and ... you know your car running low on napkins," appears on the screen as a hand grabs about a dozen, pauses, then grabs even more. "I used to work at Chipotle and immediately after I filled the napkin container someone stole the whole thing," a TikToker named Caitlin replied. Another user called Owen Glickstein jumped in to justify his crime. "If they can charge $15 for a bowl I can take some napkins!"

Chipotle opted to get in on the joke by offering a cactus leather napkin dispenser with an embossed chile on the front. Per Chipotle's press release, the dispenser attaches to your sun visor for easy access during a "viral car mukbang" (Chipotle's suggestion). You can buy it on Chipotle's merch site for $30, and it comes with a free entree, so no need to try out those Chipotle ordering hacks that are probably too good to be true.