It Turns Out McDonald's Used To Own Most Of Chipotle

If you're reading this, you've likely eaten at Chipotle at least once. A choose-your-own burrito place with a standardized, mass-produced (yet still extremely tasty) menu, it's both the cheapest and most convenient place for people to get quality burritos in much of the country. More than anything else, Chipotle is just reliable; you never really get a bad meal there (although you might be more bloated than a hot air balloon afterwards).

But did you know that the first name in fast-food burritos was once owned by another, much larger corporation? Incredibly, Chipotle was once an almost-total subsidiary of the single biggest name in fast food: McDonald's. The home of the Grimace shake largely took over Chipotle, made it huge, and then dumped it at the worst (or best, if you're Chipotle) possible time.

The story of why Mickey D's is no longer in the burrito game is a baffling example of corporate miscalculation, and it's safe to say it's a move McDonald's regrets.