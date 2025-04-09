13 False Facts About Baking A Cake From Scratch You Should Ignore

One can't deny that any sort of celebration is incomplete without a decadent cake. Although the majority of people prefer getting cakes for special occasions from cake shops or grocery stores, many novice bakers are now attempting to bake their cakes from scratch instead. But more often than not, most inexperienced bakers struggle with baking the perfect cake even when they believe they are doing everything right, and somehow, they always blame it on the daunting process or their lack of polished baking skills.

Let me tell you this. After working as a pastry chef for over five years, I have realized that it's not just amateur baking skills that come in the way of baking a perfect cake from scratch, but also that home bakers believe certain false facts about it. While skills can be worked on, unless bakers choose to ignore these misconceptions about baking cakes, the chances of them getting their desired results will always stay minimal. So, I believe it's time to debunk these common false facts so that just about anyone can bake a flawless cake.