Why Overmixing Your Cake Batter Is Preferred For Gluten-Free Bakes

Over mixing is a big no-no when it comes to making cake batter that contains wheat flour. Home bakers are often directed to add the flour last and "stir until just combined," followed by an admonishment not to over mix — which will transform what should be a delicate and airy cake into something dense and tough. It turns out that over mixing is not as much a concern for gluten-free bakes — especially those meant to support additives like fruit, as it can give the finished product more structure.

The difference is obvious: the strands of gluten protein found in wheat flour provide the structure in a batter for, let's say, a classic buttermilk vanilla cake. Over-developing them through vigorous mixing (or, really, much mixing at all) will turn the outcome chewy — that's great for a baguette, but murder for angel food cake. All you need to do is incorporate the flour into the rest of the batter ingredients, and let the gluten do the rest. Gluten-free cake batters have to rely on something else to provide their structure, and that something typically takes the form of xanthan gum.