For Perfectly Formed Cakes, Be Gentle With Your Oven Door

While some say baking is an art form, there's a fair amount of precision and care involved to get perfect results. One overlooked piece of advice for creating the best cake is that bakers must be careful when opening the oven to check on their cakes. Closing the oven door too hard and causing it to slam can disturb the cake inside, which may result in a sunken center. Closing the door carefully and quietly is most important when the batter is still wet, as the ingredients have not yet fully set and may be more vulnerable to booms and bangs.

When you slam the oven door, it creates vibrations that will negatively affect the stability of your baked goods. While you must exercise caution with all cakes, the risk is highest when dealing with especially fragile cakes. This is definitely true of cakes that lack leavening agents, including chiffon and angel food, sometimes referred to as foam cakes. The airy nature of these cakes means they're most susceptible to sinking, especially when you have a heavy hand with the oven door. However, all sorts of cakes can sink for other reasons.