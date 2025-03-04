12 Ingredients That Should Reach Room Temperature Before Cooking

Although eggs should be stored in the refrigerator, many baking recipes still need them to be at room temperature. There is no reason to worry though, as the USDA states that you can leave eggs out for up to 2 hours. For most baking recipes, leaving them out for just 20 to 30 minutes can make a massive difference.

Dessert recipes often need room-temperature eggs because they are less viscous when they aren't cold. Egg whites give volume to recipes, and having a lower viscosity at room temperature allows them to whip better, resulting in an airy mixture. This is especially necessary for cake recipes that need a light and spongy texture, like a chiffon or a dacquoise cake. Moreover, using cold egg whites is one of the many mistakes you could be making with your meringue, resulting in flat meringue cookies or macarons.

Egg yolks being at room temperature is just as essential, as it helps them mix more evenly into batters. Plus, cold egg yolks can also solidify some of the butter, resulting in a dense and clumpy dessert. Here, just remember to separate your egg whites and yolks while the eggs are still cold if a recipe needs them to be used separately, as warmer egg yolks can break more easily.