The Reason You Always Need To Cream Butter And Sugar When Baking A Cake

Making cakes is one of those things that seems easy but can be challenging without some basic know-how. One of the most important things to remember is that creaming butter and sugar together when you're baking can make or break the taste of your cake. And timing matters when you're baking.

The initial butter and sugar creaming process adds volume and fluffiness to most cakes. However, the jury is still out on whether or not cakes benefit from the reverse creaming method. And there's quite a lot of debate about how long you should mix the butter and sugar before adding other ingredients.

The best way to learn how to bake cakes is to make as many as possible — nobody ever says no to a free practice cake — and try every method of mixing, baking, and decorating. The more you practice, the closer you'll get to becoming a cake-baking expert.