What Does It Mean To Cut Meat Against The Grain?

Generally speaking, the tougher the cut of meat, the easier it's going to be to locate the grain — which is good, because tough cuts are the most important ones to slice properly, lest you end up with chewy results. Cuts of beef such as brisket, flank steak, hanger steak, and skirt steak all have thick muscle fibers because they come from hardworking parts of the cow's body. You should easily be able to spot the stripes along the meat's surface.

Identifying the grain is more challenging when you're working with a tender cut, such as filet mignon. Cuts taken from the cow's back — such as the strip steak and ribeye — also tend to have more marbling, which can obscure the grain. Fortunately, the direction of your slicing is not as important when you are dealing with cuts like these. Whether or not you cut against the grain, the natural tenderness of the meat should make it easy on your teeth, provided you haven't overcooked it.

In general, red meats are easiest to find the grain on, because their deep color creates clear contrast. Identifying the grain on chicken can be challenging, but if you look closely, you should see very thin white lines within the meat. To further complicate matters, the grain on a chicken breast is curved, making it hard to cut against it all the way through. Fortunately, as is the case with beef back cuts, a properly-cooked chicken breast should be tender no matter how you cut it.