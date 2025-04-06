14 Foods You Should Always Salt Before Grilling

There's a heavy debate over salting steak prior to cooking or after. For the most part, this depends on several factors: personal preference, and whether a dry rub, brine, or basic seasoning is used. Steak should be seasoned either well in advance or just before cooking. If you're seasoning a steak in advance, this method is called a dry brine. Whereas regular brines include water, this one is liquid-free, allowing salt to really penetrate multiple layers of the meat. The process for a dry brine is simple: Pat the meat dry, apply some kosher salt liberally, and let the steak rest, ideally on a baking rack for airflow. This can be done a couple hours before grilling, but ultimately, the best flavor comes from time with a dry brine; therefore, a full eight hours (or more) is even better! Once you learn how to dry brine properly, the options are endless.

If you don't have time for a dry brine, it's fine to season a steak immediately before cooking. The process is the same with the exception of letting the meat rest. For this, you should use slightly less salt since it will only sit on top of the steak. This adds flavor to the exterior, but without a dry brine, the tenderness of the meat comes down to cooking. The steak might require another quick pat-down prior to grilling, which should take place no longer than 30 minutes after seasoning.