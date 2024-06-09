The Best Salt Variety To Use In Your Dry Brine

Dry brining meat instead of wet brining has many benefits, and a dry brine can be incredibly useful if you're prepping a Thanksgiving turkey or a special-occasion steak. Dry brining is the secret to perfectly cooked chicken breasts, as it's a process that helps prepare your protein to be flavorful and juicy with the help of a lot of salt, some extra seasonings, and a bit of time.

In a nutshell, dry brining is done by simply covering your raw meat with salt and — sometimes — a seasoning mix. (Specifics depend on the meat and the recipe, but we're here for the salt.) Then, just let it sit in the refrigerator for a while before cooking. The reaction that occurs will help keep the meat moist and flavorful while also breaking down fibers to make even tough cuts more tender. Selecting the suitable salt for the job will make a world of difference when it comes time to serve up the final product.

If you plan on dry brining, ensure you have kosher salt on hand. We'd also argue that a specific shape of kosher salt — specifically, brands with pyramid-shaped grains, like Diamond Crystal — will work better than any other kind of salt on the market.