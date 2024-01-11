Did You Over-Salt Your Meat? Just Throw It In A Salad

Salt is a basic but essential condiment with many uses, such as adding flavor and preserving food. However, using it too liberally could spell disaster for the dish you're attempting to make. Over-salted food can taste so bad that you may feel tempted to abandon it outright. One type of food that is, unfortunately, easy to over-salt is meat. Fortunately, one quick, chef-approved solution can help neutralize the extra salt. All you have to do is add the over-salted meat to a crisp salad with strong flavors, which help mask the saltiness.

So, the next time you feel your meat has too much salt, don't throw it away. After all, wasting food is never an ideal solution. There are ways to work around this simple problem. That includes this literal solution to avoid oversalting meat or dousing an over-salted steak in hot water as the best way to fix it. If you are curious about trying the salad trick, here are a few things to remember.