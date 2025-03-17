12 Fast Food Chains That Never Serve Frozen Fries

What's the best part of a fast food meal? Is it the burger? The shake? Those little pots of sauce? Nope — it's the fries. Fast food is simply nothing without the humble fry, with these crunchy, salty, fatty pieces of potato propping up your dining experience with their easygoing flavor and endlessly dippable nature. However, there's a massive distance between a good-tasting and bad-tasting French fry, and one of the biggest differentiating factors is whether it's been cooked from frozen or not. Fresh-cut fries have a slightly more natural, sprightly flavor and a better contrast of crispiness to softness than their frozen counterparts, which can often come out soggy and slightly dull-tasting. Frozen french fries can also have a weird uniformity that makes them feel artificial, whereas fresh-cut fries have a bit more character to them.

The problem is that a lot of fast food chains just don't care about these little extra bonuses that come with fresh French fries. Instead, they pump out frozen fries like there's no tomorrow, doing so because of their cheapness and ease of use. Thankfully, there are also plenty of fast food restaurants that understand the value of avoiding frozen fries at all costs, and which only serve fresh potatoes to their customers. Those guys are our favorites — and we're here to tell you which joints do it.