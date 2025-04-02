We Tried All Of Wendy's Chicken Sandwiches: Here's Our Pick For The Best Of The Best

Fast food chains have spent years trying to perfect the chicken sandwich, each promising crispy, flavorful bites. Wendy's has long been a major player in the fried chicken sandwich game, being the first big chain to offer a spicy chicken sandwich in 1995. Now with seven options to choose from, we set out to find the best pick. Daily Meal put Wendy's full lineup of chicken sandwiches to the test, judging each sandwich on flavor, texture, and balance — with an emphasis on cohesion.

A great sandwich needs to make sense from the first bite to the last, every ingredient playing its role without taking over the others. Some sandwiches brought the heat (maybe a little too much) while others failed to stand out, but one crispy contender rose to the top. Daily Meal ranked Wendy's Crispy Chicken BLT at the top of the list because it elevated Wendy's standard crispy chicken with smoky bacon, melted cheese, and just enough mayo to add richness without altering the balance. It wasn't the biggest, boldest option on the menu, but it executed the basics flawlessly; showing that a great fast food chicken sandwich doesn't need to be complicated, it just needs to be done right.