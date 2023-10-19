The Discontinued Wendy's Sandwich That Still Exists On Its Secret Menu
Wendy's is perhaps best known for its square burgers, its Frostys, and the fact that it serves baked potatoes, but since the 1990s, the chain has also quietly been releasing a variety of different chicken sandwiches. It started with the Grilled Chicken sandwich in 1990, followed by the Spicy Chicken sandwich in 1995, which at the time was all but unheard of for a fast food restaurant. Through the years, Wendy's would go on to release the Southwest Avocado Chicken Sandwich and the Homestyle Chicken sandwich, and by 2018, Wendy's reported, the number of chicken-based menu items surpassed beef ones.
While many of Wendy's chicken sandwiches have been discontinued and replaced, there's one that's still available if you know how to order it: The Valley Crispy Chicken Club. This sandwich consists of crispy chicken slathered with mayo, plus lettuce, tomato, and bacon between two burger buns. Though the Valley Crispy Chicken Club is no longer listed on Wendy's official menu, you can still get your hands on one whether you order in-person or online.
How to order Wendy's Valley Crispy Chicken Club
Ordering off-menu is fairly common these days, but that doesn't mean every Wendy's employee will know what a Valley Crispy Chicken Club is. Unlike places like In-N-Out, where the secret menu is displayed on the website, or Starbucks, where customers order TikTok drink hacks pretty regularly, Wendy's secret menu isn't actually official. Technically, the only reason you can still get a Valley Crispy Chicken Club is that Wendy's still has all the ingredients to make it.
As demonstrated by YouTuber Chris Eats Stuff, to successfully get the sandwich, you may have to just describe it to the employee rather than order it by name. If you're ordering it online or through the app however, the best way to go about it is to order a Crispy Chicken BLT without American cheese. The resulting sandwich will be essentially the same thing as a Valley Crispy Chicken Club, so the staff should hopefully have no problem making it.
Why did Wendy's discontinue the Valley Crispy Chicken Club?
While you can always count on being able to order a Baconator, a Dave's Single, or a Jr. Cheeseburger, Wendy's chicken sandwich options seem to have a habit of changing despite how popular they are. For example, when the Grilled Chicken Sandwich was pulled from the menu in 2023, people couldn't stop complaining about it, prompting Wendy's to publicly clarify on Today that it had to be done in order to make room for the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap. The chain did something similar back in 2020, when it replaced the Homestyle Chicken Sandwich with the Classic Chicken Sandwich.
Given that Wendy's has a history of changing up the chicken sandwich offerings, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if that's also what happened with the Valley Crispy Chicken Club. Either way, the discontinuation of the menu item clearly never affected fans that much, as it's still possible to order a Valley Crispy Chicken Club.