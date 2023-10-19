The Discontinued Wendy's Sandwich That Still Exists On Its Secret Menu

Wendy's is perhaps best known for its square burgers, its Frostys, and the fact that it serves baked potatoes, but since the 1990s, the chain has also quietly been releasing a variety of different chicken sandwiches. It started with the Grilled Chicken sandwich in 1990, followed by the Spicy Chicken sandwich in 1995, which at the time was all but unheard of for a fast food restaurant. Through the years, Wendy's would go on to release the Southwest Avocado Chicken Sandwich and the Homestyle Chicken sandwich, and by 2018, Wendy's reported, the number of chicken-based menu items surpassed beef ones.

While many of Wendy's chicken sandwiches have been discontinued and replaced, there's one that's still available if you know how to order it: The Valley Crispy Chicken Club. This sandwich consists of crispy chicken slathered with mayo, plus lettuce, tomato, and bacon between two burger buns. Though the Valley Crispy Chicken Club is no longer listed on Wendy's official menu, you can still get your hands on one whether you order in-person or online.