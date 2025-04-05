14 False Facts About Pizza You Probably Still Believe

Pizza is a dish with a truly international reputation. While it may be what most of us think of first when we consider Italian cuisine, pizza is an all-star meal made around the world in various different ways, and millions of pies are baked every single day. Because it's so famous, it's easy to think that we know everything there is to know about pizza. However, this couldn't be further from the truth — in fact, because everyone knows and has an opinion about pizza, it's easy for mistruths and myths about it to spread like wildfire.

We're therefore left with a curious situation where a lot of people get the basic facts about one of the most popular foods around wrong on a daily basis. For instance, where do you think that pizza was actually first invented? Italy? Not quite. Or how do you think pizza is cooked, and what if I told you that oven-baking is only one option? What about what's used to make pizza: What would you think if we told you that they didn't actually need cheese, or tomato, or a wheat flour-based dough to be considered pizza? I know it all sounds pretty baffling, but I'm here to show you what's what when it comes to this food. As a restaurant server, manager, and occasional chef working in various pizza restaurants for years, I've learned to distinguish fact from fiction, and I'm passing it on to you.

