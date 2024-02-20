Reheat Leftover Pizza In The Air Fryer And Never Look Back

All kinds of occasions call for ordering large pizzas for groups of friends, families, or co-workers to enjoy. Whether it be game night, movie night, or you're simply hosting a pizza party, it's easy to order way too much food. When you inevitably have leftover pizza to get through, you're going to want to heat it back up in the best way possible. (Unless you're someone who likes it cold.) And while you can throw a few slices in the microwave to try and make it look and taste fresh again, it actually might be best to reheat your leftover pizza in your air fryer.

An air fryer will make reheating your leftover pizza a simple and quick process, and your pizza will taste just like it did when the delivery person arrived at your door with that original pie. Your pizza will reheat evenly in only a few minutes, and it will re-develop its original, delectable crispiness, thanks to the air fryer's convection heat. Just be sure you know how long leftover pizza will stay fresh, and follow the proper procedure when cooking pizza in your air fryer.