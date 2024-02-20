Reheat Leftover Pizza In The Air Fryer And Never Look Back
All kinds of occasions call for ordering large pizzas for groups of friends, families, or co-workers to enjoy. Whether it be game night, movie night, or you're simply hosting a pizza party, it's easy to order way too much food. When you inevitably have leftover pizza to get through, you're going to want to heat it back up in the best way possible. (Unless you're someone who likes it cold.) And while you can throw a few slices in the microwave to try and make it look and taste fresh again, it actually might be best to reheat your leftover pizza in your air fryer.
An air fryer will make reheating your leftover pizza a simple and quick process, and your pizza will taste just like it did when the delivery person arrived at your door with that original pie. Your pizza will reheat evenly in only a few minutes, and it will re-develop its original, delectable crispiness, thanks to the air fryer's convection heat. Just be sure you know how long leftover pizza will stay fresh, and follow the proper procedure when cooking pizza in your air fryer.
How to reheat pizza in an air fryer
When reheating pizza in an air fryer, you may be tempted to just use the preset pizza button. However, this setting is really for cooking a frozen pizza, which means using it for leftover pizza may result in your food being overcooked. For reheating, you want to use the bake setting. To start, place the slices in a single layer in the center of your air fryer basket.
It won't take long for the pizza to heat up nicely, which is why you should set the timer on your air fryer for about two minutes. The temperature should be at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. After 60 seconds or so, take a peek at the pizza to make sure it hasn't overcooked. If it looks good, let it cook for another minute. If your leftover pizza has lots of toppings, or if the dough is very thick, then you'll want to adjust how you reheat it in your air fryer.
How to reheat different styles of pizza in an air fryer
There are customizations for various styles of pizza when reheating them in the air fryer. These are general guidelines — always keep an eye on your reheating pizza and take it out when the cheese is melty and the crust is once again crispy. If you're warming up some thick Detroit-style pizza, set the temperature at 400 degrees Fahrenheit and let it reheat for about five minutes. If you've got some Chicago deep-dish pizza in your fridge that you want to revisit, set your air fryer to 330 degrees and reheat it for six minutes.
For New York-style pizza, pop your leftover slices in the air fryer set anywhere between 350 degrees and 380 degrees. Let the pizza reheat for about two to three minutes before you bite into that tasty thin crust. If St.Louis-style pizza is your go-to (or perhaps it's one of the lesser-known pizza styles you need to know about), try 350 degrees for five minutes and enjoy your crispy and crunchy pizza.