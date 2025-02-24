The Absurdly Tasty Gluten-Free Crust Alternative For Homemade Pizza

All is not lost in the quest for a delicious homemade gluten-free pizza if you think outside the box. No, we're not talking about cauliflower crust pizza, which often requires egg as a binding ingredient or even a crust made with gluten-free flour and a long list of other ingredients. This pizza crust alternative uses a tasty Northern Italian staple: polenta.

You can make the perfect polenta with nothing but ground cornmeal, salt and water, but the dish often has butter or oil, and parmesan cheese added in the final stages. The rich, buttery taste of polenta makes for an absurdly tasty pizza crust, which is still mild enough to take on the other flavors of the pizza.

Cornmeal is naturally gluten-free but may be produced in facilities that also make products containing gluten, leading to the possibility of cross-contact. Check for a gluten-free certification symbol on the polenta package if you have celiac disease or are otherwise strict about avoiding gluten.