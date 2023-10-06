Prevent Drying Out Leftovers In The Microwave With A Clever Hack

Using a microwave to reheat leftover food — such as pizza, pasta dishes, vegetables, and many other items — is a convenient method to prepare a meal when you're famished or in a hurry. While effective, microwaves can also leave food with an unpleasant rubbery texture, which detracts from your culinary enjoyment. In this case, there's a neat little trick you can employ to reheat leftovers quickly without sacrificing quality. In addition to whatever you're reheating, slide a heat-safe glass of water into the appliance alongside it.

The glass containing water will generate steam as it heats up, which will help foods maintain a moist and pleasing texture while the temperature increases. Adding water to the microwave can also help avoid overdone food, as waves from the microwave will be redirected to the water, as opposed to focusing exclusively on the leftovers you're about to enjoy. As for why this hack is so effective, that has to do with how microwaves function.